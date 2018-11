Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co said on Wednesday its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda met the main goal of a late-stage trial, of extending the lives of patients with cancers of the digestive tract.

Keytruda has already been approved to treat several forms of cancer including skin cancer and lung cancer.

The trial tested the drug in patients with a type of esophageal cancer who had already been given one other therapy. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)