Merck's Keytruda fails pivotal gastric cancer trial

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday a key late-stage trial testing Keytruda failed to meet its main goal of extending the lives of patients with a type of gastric cancer.

The trial, which was testing Keytruda as a second-line treatment, also failed to prevent the cancer from progressing, Merck said.

Earlier this year, the U.S. regulator approved Keytruda as a third-line treatment to treat gastric cancer for patients who showed no response to two or more prior lines of therapy.