April 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co said on Monday a late-stage trial testing its blockbuster cancer drug, Keytruda, met the main goal of helping previously untreated lung cancer patients live longer.

The trial tested Keytruda as a monotherapy to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

The company’s shares rose 2.6 percent to $54.75 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)