FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 23, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merck's Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Merck & Co on Wednesday said its cancer drug Keytruda had met the main goals of a late-stage study testing it in combination with chemotherapy for a type of lung cancer.

Keytruda, which is already approved, is the only immunotherapy approved in the United States to treat lung cancer patients who have not received prior treatment.

Keytruda helped extend survival and prevented the disease from progressing as a first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer patients. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.