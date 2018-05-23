Merck's Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

May 23 (Reuters) - Merck & Co on Wednesday said its cancer drug Keytruda had met the main goals of a late-stage study testing it in combination with chemotherapy for a type of lung cancer.

Keytruda, which is already approved, is the only immunotherapy approved in the United States to treat lung cancer patients who have not received prior treatment.

Keytruda helped extend survival and prevented the disease from progressing as a first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer patients. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)