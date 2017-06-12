FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Merck to pause two late-stage studies testing Keytruda in myeloma
#Market News
June 12, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Merck to pause two late-stage studies testing Keytruda in myeloma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove reference to Keytruda not being approved for blood cancer)

June 12 (Reuters) - Merck & Co said on Monday it paused enrolments in two late-stage studies testing its immunotherapy drug Keytruda used in combination with other therapies to treat multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

The company said the action followed recommendation by an external data monitoring committee and would allow for additional information to be collected to better understand more reports of death in the Keytruda groups.

Keytruda is already approved to treat lung cancer and advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

