Market News
May 14, 2019 / 5:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merck KGaA sees currencies supporting 2019 outlook

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA , which is taking over U.S. electronic chemicals maker Versum Materials, said it expected a slight tailwind from foreign exchange effects supporting earnings growth this year.

Merck on Tuesday confirmed its guidance for an underlying increase of 10-13% in 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted for one-off items but now sees a positive effect of 0% to +2% from currencies.

It had previously seen a 3-4% drag from foreign exchange effects.

First-quarter EBITDA, adjusted for special items, slipped 4% to 929 million euros ($1.04 billion), below the average analyst estimate of 944 million in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.8898 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below