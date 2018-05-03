FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 8:54 AM / in an hour

Merck KGaA family says unreservedly behind the pharma unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARMSTADT, Germany, May 3 (Reuters) - The family behind Germany’s Merck KGaA said it was fully committed to the group’s pharmaceuticals unit, even if cancer immunotherapy hopeful avelumab does not achieve blockbuster sales.

“Pharma is one of our three pillars and we absolutely stand behind it. If avelumab doesn’t become a blockbuster there are enough highly interesting products in our pipeline,” said family representative Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, speaking at an event marking the group’s 350-year anniversary at its Darmstadt, Germany headquarters.

Reporting by Patricia Weiss Writing by Ludwig Burger Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
