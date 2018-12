Dec 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Merck KGaA said on Friday they were terminating a late-stage study for a drug to treat a form of ovarian cancer in previously untreated patients.

The results from the study showed the treatment would not achieve superiority in achieving main goal of progression-free survival. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)