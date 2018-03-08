FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
March 8, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Germany's Merck seeks drug development partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 8 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is open to sharing development costs for its mid-stage pharmaceuticals pipeline with external partners, it said on Thursday after flagging a decline in earnings this year.

“We are very open to partnerships ... we are in talks with many players,” Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told a news conference after the release of fourth-quarter results, pointing in particular to evobrutinib, a so-called BTK inhibitor that suppresses autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.