FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
August 9, 2018 / 5:12 AM / in 2 hours

Merck KGaA profit dragged lower by liquid crystal decline, forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA saw adjusted core earnings decline 13.7 percent in the second quarter on lower revenues from liquid crystals used in flat screens and a strong euro weighing on the value of overseas sales.

Merck on Thursday reported 920 million euros ($1.07 billion) in second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), below market expectations of 960 million.

The chemicals and drugs maker said it expected adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to decline to 3.75 to 4.0 billion euros in 2018, stripping out the consumer healthcare unit it has agreed to sell to Procter & Gamble for 3.4 billion euros.

That compares with 4.25 billion euros in 2017, excluding consumer health. ($1 = 0.8619 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.