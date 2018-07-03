FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
July 3, 2018 / 5:23 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Merck KGaA sees Performance Materials returning to growth after 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA said it aimed to return to earnings growth its Performance Materials business, which makes liquid crystals for flat-screen TVs, after next year as it tackles tough competition from Chinese rivals.

In the long run, the unit sees its average annual margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and one-offs coming to around 30 percent, Merck said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.