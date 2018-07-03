Merck KGaA sees Performance Materials returning to growth after 2019

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA said it aimed to return to earnings growth its Performance Materials business, which makes liquid crystals for flat-screen TVs, after next year as it tackles tough competition from Chinese rivals.

In the long run, the unit sees its average annual margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and one-offs coming to around 30 percent, Merck said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)