NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Todd Van Roten has joined commodity trading firm Mercuria Energy America as managing director, based in Houston, according to a LinkedIn post on Wednesday:

* Van Roten was previously managing director of Australian bank Macquarie Group’s natural gas group, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Mercuria did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)