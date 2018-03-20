Mercuria's 2017 traded oil volumes up, gross profit down

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) -

* Swiss-based energy trader Mercuria Group reported a gross profit of $674 million in 2017, down from $716 million in 2016, the company said on Tuesday

* Mercuria’s traded volumes of crude and refined products rose to 121 million tonnes from 105 million tonnes

* Gas and power volumes fell while metals and minerals edged higher after halving in 2016

* Revenue rose to $104 billion from $91 billion

* Total equity for the group rose to $3.08 billion from $2.88 billion (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)