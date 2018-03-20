FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
March 20, 2018 / 7:14 AM / in 12 hours

Mercuria's 2017 traded oil volumes up, gross profit down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) -

* Swiss-based energy trader Mercuria Group reported a gross profit of $674 million in 2017, down from $716 million in 2016, the company said on Tuesday

* Mercuria’s traded volumes of crude and refined products rose to 121 million tonnes from 105 million tonnes

* Gas and power volumes fell while metals and minerals edged higher after halving in 2016

* Revenue rose to $104 billion from $91 billion

* Total equity for the group rose to $3.08 billion from $2.88 billion (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.