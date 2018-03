March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. media company Meredith Corp , which completed the acquisition of Time Inc in January, said on Wednesday it has cut around 200 jobs and plans to cut about 1,000 more positions over the next 10 months.

Meredith also said it has decided to explore the sale of the Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)