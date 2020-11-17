Nelson Mullins and Redgrave to join forces in e-discovery and information law push

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough is set to acquire e-discovery firm Redgrave in a play to create what the firms called the country’s “largest and most comprehensive information and discovery law practice.”

The deal will combine Redgrave, a law firm focused on e-discovery and information law, with Nelson Mullins’ e-discovery and information governance practice, Encompass, to aid clients in high-risk litigation, government investigations and data governance matters, the firms said Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lH7J4P