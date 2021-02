Phelps Dunbar said Thursday that the Southeast and Gulf Coast regional firm will join forces with Alabama law firm Cabaniss, Johnston, Gardner, Dumas & O’Neal, effective March 1.

The deal gives 300-lawyer Phelps offices in 13 cities in the U.S. and London, including in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and North Carolina.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tvsJj5