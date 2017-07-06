Survey finds law firm mergers up in first half of 2017

The pace of law firm merger activity has increased this year so far, and 2017 could be on track to have the most deals in a decade, legal consulting firm Altman Weil said in a report released Wednesday. "I expect the number of mergers announced this year to surpass last year's total of 85 and possibly set a new record," said Altman Weil principal Eric Seeger. "The number of firms we know that are actively pursuing merger or willing to entertain discussion is at a 10-year high."

