LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Richard Buxton, who led a management buyout of Merian Global Investors from Old Mutual as part of the insurer’s break-up is to step down as chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.

Buxton will be replaced by Mark Gregory, currently a non-executive director of Merian and previously chief financial officer at Legal & General. Buxton will remain head of UK equities and manager of Merian’s UK Alpha Fund, it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)