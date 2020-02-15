Jupiter Fund in advanced talks to buy Merian Global Investors

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Jupiter Fund Management confirmed on Saturday that it is in advanced talks to buy asset manager Merian Global Investors from private equity firm TA Associates.

"The board of Jupiter sees this as an attractive opportunity to acquire a high quality independent active manager that would represent a strong fit with Jupiter in both investment management philosophy and culture," the company said in a statement bit.ly/2uFmUX3, adding that the talks are still ongoing.

Bloomberg had first reported on the talks. (Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)