Meridian Title to pay $1.25 mln under CFPB consent order

Indiana-based Meridian Title Corp has agreed to pay up to $1.25 million to resolve claims by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that it steered consumers to a title insurance company part-owned by three of its executives.

In a consent order on Wednesday, the CFPB said Meridian violated the U.S. Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) by referring thousands of consumers to an affiliated business, Arsenal Insurance Corp, without disclosing its relationship with the company.

