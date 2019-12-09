Energy
December 9, 2019 / 6:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

APG-led group to snap up German offshore wind park Merkur for 2 bln euros - sources

Arno Schuetze, Clara Denina

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Dutch pension fund APG has agreed to buy German offshore wind park Merkur in a deal valuing one of Europe’s largest renewable energy projects about 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion), two sources close to the matter said.

Merkur, whose construction was completed last year, was put on the block by a consortium comprising Partners Group, InfraRed, DEME and GE Capital.

A statement announcing the sale is expected on Tuesday, the sources said.

APG and infrastructure investor TRIG competed against other groups of investors including Sweden’s IKEA as well as state-backed China Three Gorges, which were also shorlisted in the auction, two other sources said.

Partners was not immediately available to comment and APG declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below