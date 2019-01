Jan 7 (Reuters) - Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin Entertainments Plc has entered into a partnership agreement to build a Legoland Park in South Korea, the company said on Monday.

Merlin, which operates the London Eye, said the agreement with the Gangwon Provincial Government is valued at 290 billion Korean Won ($259.26 million) and Legoland Korea would be open by 2022. ($1 = 1,118.5600 won) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)