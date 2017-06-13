Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin says Manchester, London attacks hit demand

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Visitor attractions group Merlin Entertainments said on Tuesday the attacks in Manchester and London over the past month had led to a deterioration in domestic demand and the firm is cautious on trends for foreign visits over the coming months.

The firm, which runs tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland, said overall group trading to date has been broadly in line with expectations, noting that over 70 percent of 2016 profit was generated from outside the UK.