Merlin Entertainments to meet 2018 forecasts

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Merlin Entertainments , operator of tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds, forecast 2018 results in line with market expectations as underlying revenue growth stepped-up in its peak summer season.

Merlin, which also runs Legoland, the London Eye, Sea Life and theme parks such as Alton Towers in Britain, said on Tuesday like-for-like revenue growth was 1.4 percent in the 40 weeks to Oct. 6, up from growth of 0.5 percent in the first half.

About 70 percent of Merlin’s core annual earnings are typically generated in its second half. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)