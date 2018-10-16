FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Merlin Entertainments to meet 2018 forecasts

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Merlin Entertainments , operator of tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds, forecast 2018 results in line with market expectations as underlying revenue growth stepped-up in its peak summer season.

Merlin, which also runs Legoland, the London Eye, Sea Life and theme parks such as Alton Towers in Britain, said on Tuesday like-for-like revenue growth was 1.4 percent in the 40 weeks to Oct. 6, up from growth of 0.5 percent in the first half.

About 70 percent of Merlin’s core annual earnings are typically generated in its second half. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.