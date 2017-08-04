FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin cautious on outlook due to recent attacks
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
August 4, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 15 hours ago

Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin cautious on outlook due to recent attacks

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Merlin Entertainments , operator of tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds waxworks, said it remained cautious on the outlook due to the recent attacks in London and Manchester, though it maintained full-year profit guidance.

Merlin, the world's second-biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney, said on Friday it made pretax profit of 50 million pounds ($66 million) for the 26 weeks to July 1, the same as last year, despite a 9.6 percent rise in revenue to 685 million pounds on a constant currency basis.

"As we approach the peak trading period, we are making good progress across most of our businesses, although we remain cautious on the near term outlook for our UK attractions, reflecting the recent terror attacks," said Chief Executive Nick Varney.

He said he still expected to deliver full-year results in line with current expectations. ($1 = 0.7611 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

