Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin says too early to tell if London market recovering

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin Entertainments said on Thursday it was too early to tell whether visits to its London attractions were recovering after the impact of last year’s militant attacks in Britain.

The attractions operator said that first-half trading had been roughly in-line with expectations, with theme parks boosted by warm weather in Northern Europe, to the detriment of its indoor attractions.

It said organic revenue growth was up 4.5 percent, in-line with expectations, but added that reported results had suffered from the weakening of the dollar. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young)