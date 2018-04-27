FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Madame Tussauds owner Merlin says expects London demand to recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Madame Tussauds operator Merlin Entertainments said it was trading in line with expectations and although visits to its London sites remain subdued following last year’s attacks it expected them to recover over time.

“Group trading at this seasonally quiet point of the year has been in line with expectations and consistent with the guidance provided on 1 March,” it said.

In 2017 Merlin said a series of militant attacks in Britain had hit demand. It said on Friday that lower year-on-year visits to the London division also reflected strong trading in the comparative period last year. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)

