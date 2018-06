June 25 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it would discontinue the development of an experimental treatment for pancreatic cancer after the drug failed to meet the main and secondary goals of a mid-stage trial.

The treatment, MM-141, was being studied in addition to standard-of-care treatment for patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)