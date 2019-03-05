Lawsuit says New Hampshire power station violating Clean Water Act

Two environmental groups have filed suit against New England’s Granite Shore Power and Eversource Energy, accusing them of violating the Clean Water Act by allowing excessive discharges of heated water from a power plant into the Merrimack River in New Hampshire.

Filed on Monday in Concord, New Hampshire federal court by the Sierra Club and Conservation Law Foundation, the lawsuit said the heat pollution has changed the fish population and fueled the growth of invasive species in the river, a major recreation resource for the state.

