9th Circuit declines to revive forgery claim in MERS mortgage lawsuit
December 12, 2017 / 12:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

9th Circuit declines to revive forgery claim in MERS mortgage lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive claims that a nationwide mortgage registry used false documents to foreclose on homes, saying homeowners were trying to open the door to claims the court had already rejected.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it had previously ruled that the only claim that remained viable was that defendants forged documents, and plaintiffs had not presented evidence supporting a forgery claim.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AaXiPg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
