Judge in pelvic mesh lawsuit sends strict-liability question to 3rd Circuit

A federal judge in Philadelphia has asked the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to decide whether Pennsylvania law allows a strict-liability claim for manufacturing defects in a prescription medical device – in this case, C.R. Bard’s Align synthetic mesh system for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence.

U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno on Tuesday recognized that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has never squarely ruled on the issue and that most of the other federal district courts to consider it – nine out of 14 – have disagreed with his conclusion.

