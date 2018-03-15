South Africa's Metair lifts 2017 profit by 23 percent

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - South African automotive and energy component maker Metair Investments Limited’s full-year profits rose 23 percent after an improved performance from its automotive unit, the firm said on Thursday.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended Dec. 31 increased to 281 cents from 229 cents in the previous comparable period. Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 9.5 billion rand ($805 million).

Turnover at the company’s automotive components unit recovered strongly, growing by 5.2 percent to 4.4 billion rand, as production ramped up and stability returned to the businesses after a new model launch in 2016, it said.

Revenue at the company’s energy storage businesses in Turkey and Romania grew by 31 percent in local currencies.

The automotive components unit, which makes vehicle components such as brake pads and shock absorbers, contributed 41 percent of group revenue and 42 percent of operating profit.

Metair, which also has operations in Turkey and Russia, has been growing its international footprint by acquiring majority stakes in battery manufactures in Romania and Istanbul to help develop its presence in the secondary automotive sector.

The company said it has a positive outlook for 2018 for its automotive component business in South Africa as it expects vehicle production to improve there.

“Metair’s outlook for South African vehicle production in the medium term has improved and we believe volumes of 650,000 to 700,000 for the industry as a whole (around 10 percent to 20 percent above the 563,857 units produced in 2017) could be achievable,” Metair said. ($1 = 11.8012 rand) (Reporting by Patricia Aruo; Editing by Adrian Croft)