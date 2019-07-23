Battery materials cobalt, nickel face supply crunch by mid 2020s -WoodMac

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) -

* Consultants Wood Mackenzie estimate electric vehicle (EV) sales including hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) were up more than 24% last year

* Wood Mackenzie expects global electric vehicle sales with a plug to account for 7% of all passenger car sales by 2025, 14% by 2030 and 38% by 2040.

* Battery materials — cobalt, lithium and nickel — could face a supply crunch by mid 2020s.

* Cobalt market will see an oversupply of intermediate products such as hydroxide until at least 2024.

* Battery sector will make up more than 80% of total lithium demand by 2030.

* Investment in new nickel projects is hindered by low prices, but needs to start now as mines can take up to 10 years to develop. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Louise Heavens)