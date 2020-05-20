Cyclical Consumer Goods
Global lead market narrows surplus in March -ILZSG

    LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The global lead market narrowed
its surplus to 14,200 tonnes in March from an overhang of 16,400
tonnes in February, data from the International Lead and Zinc
Study Group (ILZSG) showed.
    The lead market recorded a surplus of 19,000 tonnes in the
three months to March this year after an oversupply of 19,000
tonnes in the same period in 2019, according to the ILZSG. 
    All numbers in thousands of tonnes.    
        
                       March-20     Feb-20  Jan-Marc  Jan-March
                                            h 2019    2020
 Mine Production          372.3      359.6      1138       1099
 Metal Production         902.3      861.6      2923       2714
 Metal usage              888.1      845.2      2910       2695
 Balance                   14.2       16.4        13         19
 
 (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
