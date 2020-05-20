Global lead market narrows surplus in March -ILZSG

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The global lead market narrowed its surplus to 14,200 tonnes in March from an overhang of 16,400 tonnes in February, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed. The lead market recorded a surplus of 19,000 tonnes in the three months to March this year after an oversupply of 19,000 tonnes in the same period in 2019, according to the ILZSG. All numbers in thousands of tonnes. March-20 Feb-20 Jan-Marc Jan-March h 2019 2020 Mine Production 372.3 359.6 1138 1099 Metal Production 902.3 861.6 2923 2714 Metal usage 888.1 845.2 2910 2695 Balance 14.2 16.4 13 19 (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)