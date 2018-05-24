MOVES-INTL FCStone's Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - INTL FCStone’s head of sales for the Americas, Keith Gwozdz, has joined ED&F Man Capital Markets as vice president of metals, according to his LinkedIn profile, the latest senior executive to leave the U.S. broker’s base metals trading team.

Gwozdz left the medium-sized commodities broker INTL FCStone in May after just over 6-1/2 years, his profile shows.

His appointment at ED&F, another ringdealing member of the London Metal Exchange, follows the arrival at ED&F of his former boss, Fred Demler, earlier this month.

Demler has been appointed global head of metals at ED&F, a spokeswoman said in an email. She declined to comment on Gwozdz’s appointment.

Demler led the INTL FCStone base metals operation until his departure late last year. Both executives joined FCStone from MF Global after FCStone bought its base metals trading team and LME ring dealing seat after the U.S. brokerage went bust in 2011.

An LME seat means it can trade in the ring, the exchange’s open-outcry trading.

Gwozdz was at MF Global, or Man Financial as it was previously known for twenty years, his LinkedIn profile shows.

INTL FCStone did not respond to a request for comment. Gwozdz did not respond to a message via LinkedIn. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)