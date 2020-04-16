COLUMN-Tin buoyed as world's largest producers curb supply: Andy Home

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

* LME metals relative price performance: reut.rs/2wHQHPB

* Global exchange stocks of tin: reut.rs/2XDCbn1

By Andy Home

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - COVID-19 has generated an unprecedented demand shock for every industrial metal and tin is no exception.

London Metal Exchange (LME) tin plunged to $12,700 per tonne last month, its lowest since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

However, the market has since bounced strongly to a current $15,150 and is vying with lead, an equally overlooked component of the LME’s base metals suite, to be the most resilient performer so far this year.

What the two metals have in common is the scale and speed of the supply shock that is travelling behind the hit to demand.

Disruption to lead supply is all about the metal’s heavy reliance on scrap generation in the form of used batteries.

Collection and recycling networks have been thrown into disarray by the lockdowns introduced around the world to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Tin’s supply vulnerability is down to the small number of producers who dominate the market. The top 10 tin operators accounted for 75% of last year’s global output of 334,000 tonnes, according to the International Tin Association (ITA).

At least four of them have either suspended or reduced operations, not counting China’s producers which experienced their own production woes in February and March.

LOCKDOWNS AND LOW PRICES

Government-mandated lockdowns have caused the suspension of operations by Peru’s Minsur, Brazil’s Taboca and Malaysia’s MSC.

Minsur announced on March 18 it was temporarily closing all operations under a national lockdown that is due to run until April 26. The company was the world’s fourth largest producer last year with refined metal output of 19,600 tonnes.

That figure doesn’t include Minsur’s Brazilian subsidiary, Mineracao Taboca, which suspended operations on March 25 at both its Pitinga mine and its smelter in Sao Paulo, a province with a high concentration of coronavirus cases.

Taboca, which produced 6,500 tonnes of refined tin last year according to research house Roskill, is a significant supplier but just outside the global Top 10 compiled by the ITA.

Malaysia’s MSC was the world’s third largest producer in 2019 with output of 24,300 tonnes. It too has suspended operations under a national lockdown that has just been extended to April 28.

The MSC outage was first reported by Fastmarkets, which also picked up on a suspension of exports from Bolivia’s EM Vinto, the world’s sixth largest producer with output of 11,500 tonnes last year.

EM Vinto’s move may be as much to do with low prices as lockdown, according to Roskill. (“Tin producers suspend operations amid COVID-19 lockdowns”, April 6, 2020).

So too is a reduction in both output and shipments by Indonesia’s PT Timah, which surged to number one producer spot last year with output of 76,400 tonnes. It more than doubled production relative to 2018 after the closure of many of the country’s smaller operators in the wake of a tightening of licensing and export regulations.

The company is cutting monthly output by 20-30% and is delaying some exports, according to Chief Executive Riza Pahlevi.

Sure enough, Indonesian exports dropped sharply to 4,539 tonnes in March, the lowest monthly total since July 2019.

Between them these producers accounted for around 40% of global output last year, according to Roskill.

CHINA SUPPLY-CHAIN STRESS

Four of the world’s top 10 tin producers are Chinese and all of them registered lower production in 2019 relative to 2018.

A group of Chinese producers announced in September last year they were reducing output in the face of what were already weak prices.

Market woes were then compounded by logistics problems during China’s quarantines earlier this year.

There have been several indicators of supply stress within the Chinese domestic market.

It’s noticeable that Shanghai tin prices haven’t fallen as hard or as fast as those in London. The March low of 103,200 yuan per tonne didn’t even match the 2015 lows let alone the trough of the global financial crisis.

The most active Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) contract has since also recovered strongly to a current 125,530. Volumes and market open interest have been robust on the bounce while the forward curve remains fully backwardated through the front five months.

ShFE stocks of tin fell over February and March despite lower end-user activity due both to the Lunar New holidays and the lockdowns of key manufacturing hubs such as Wuhan.

As of last Friday they totalled 4,087 tonnes, down by 1,264 tonnes on the start of January. Only lead has also bucked the trend of rising Chinese exchange stocks over the first three months of 2020.

China’s disrupted internal supply chains have seen the country flip to being a net importer of refined metal over the September-February period to the tune of 2,170 tonnes. The last time that happened was in early 2017.

Logistical bottlenecks are improving and production has been increasing, although the supply of tin concentrates from Myanmar remains problematic, according to the ITA.

The Association expects the Chinese market to experience oversupply in the coming period, albeit with raw materials availability being a continued restraint on output levels.

SUPPLY DIFFERENTIATOR

China was ahead of the coronavirus curve and it may be ahead of the tin supply curve as well.

Production in the rest of the world is evidently being hit hard by the accumulating suspensions and production curbs among some of the biggest producers of the soldering metal.

LME stocks currently total 6,675 tonnes, down by 455 tonnes at the start of January despite some hefty deliveries into the system, particularly to Los Angeles, an unusual location for LME-registered stocks.

It remains to be seen how long these production outages last, given the unpredictability of both lockdown timings and voluntary restraint with regard to Indonesia’s PT Timah.

But for now they’re mitigating the demand shock that is still reverberating around the world’s manufacturing bases.

Supply is turning out to be a key price differentiator among the industrial metals. Both lead and tin markets are showing that production curbs, whether involuntary or voluntary, can act as a powerful brake on free-falling prices. ($1 = 7.0730 Chinese yuan renminbi)