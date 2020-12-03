Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UPDATE 1-Global tin demand recovering, helped by COVID keeping people at home -ITA

By Eric Onstad

    LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tin demand is recovering, helped
by rising electronics sales as more people stay at home due to
the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to rise by about 6% next year,
the International Tin Association forecast on Thursday.
    The biggest use of tin, making up nearly half of demand, is
for solder used chiefly in the electronics industry to connect
components.
    The electronics sector was getting a boost not only from
home working, James Willoughby, manager of market intelligence
for the association, told an online seminar.
    "Being unable to spend money on holidays and things like
that, consumers are spending on goods like improved televisions
or kitchen equipment." 
    Buoyant house building in the United States is also
brightening the outlook for the metal since cladding using tin
is popular there. 
    "Working from home is encouraging people to move from the
inner cities out to suburban areas... very positive for the U.S.
(tin) chemicals market," Willoughby added.
    Tin demand is due to rise by about 6% to 361,500 tonnes next
year, while refined tin production is also forecast to recover
as smelters restart after closures due to the coronavirus, he
said.
    This year, demand is expected to fall by 5.8% as lockdowns
to curb the coronavirus initially hit sales.
    "There will be quite a significant recovery in refined tin
consumption, but it will be matched by production as smelters
get back to normal. That should help to reduce the deficit," he
said.
    A deficit in the global tin market is expected to narrow to
2,700 tonnes next year from a 5,200 tonne deficit in 2020,
Willoughby said.    
    The tin price is expected to be in a range of
$18,000-$20,000 a tonne in 2021, he said.
    The benchmark tin price on the London Metal Exchange
has gained about 10% this year to $18,850 a tonne,
underperforming the LME index of six base metals, which
has climbed about 20%.

    Below are the latest ITA forecasts in tonnes.
    
               2019        2020        2021
 Refined       353,900     333,700     358,800
 Production                            
 Refined       359,600     338,900     361,500
 Consumption                           
 Market        -5,700      -5,200      -2,700
 Balance                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans and Susan
Fenton)
