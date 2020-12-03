UPDATE 1-Global tin demand recovering, helped by COVID keeping people at home -ITA

(Adds details, quotes, table) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tin demand is recovering, helped by rising electronics sales as more people stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to rise by about 6% next year, the International Tin Association forecast on Thursday. The biggest use of tin, making up nearly half of demand, is for solder used chiefly in the electronics industry to connect components. The electronics sector was getting a boost not only from home working, James Willoughby, manager of market intelligence for the association, told an online seminar. "Being unable to spend money on holidays and things like that, consumers are spending on goods like improved televisions or kitchen equipment." Buoyant house building in the United States is also brightening the outlook for the metal since cladding using tin is popular there. "Working from home is encouraging people to move from the inner cities out to suburban areas... very positive for the U.S. (tin) chemicals market," Willoughby added. Tin demand is due to rise by about 6% to 361,500 tonnes next year, while refined tin production is also forecast to recover as smelters restart after closures due to the coronavirus, he said. This year, demand is expected to fall by 5.8% as lockdowns to curb the coronavirus initially hit sales. "There will be quite a significant recovery in refined tin consumption, but it will be matched by production as smelters get back to normal. That should help to reduce the deficit," he said. A deficit in the global tin market is expected to narrow to 2,700 tonnes next year from a 5,200 tonne deficit in 2020, Willoughby said. The tin price is expected to be in a range of $18,000-$20,000 a tonne in 2021, he said. The benchmark tin price on the London Metal Exchange has gained about 10% this year to $18,850 a tonne, underperforming the LME index of six base metals, which has climbed about 20%. Below are the latest ITA forecasts in tonnes. 2019 2020 2021 Refined 353,900 333,700 358,800 Production Refined 359,600 338,900 361,500 Consumption Market -5,700 -5,200 -2,700 Balance (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)