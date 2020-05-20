Basic Materials
Global zinc market surplus narrows to 47,300 T in March -ILZSG

    LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The global zinc market surplus
declined to 47,300 tonnes in March from a revised surplus of
140,500 tonnes in February, data from the International Lead and
Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Wednesday.
    The February figure was revised from a surplus of 130,100 
tonnes in last month's data.
    During the first three months of the year, the global
surplus rose to 240,000 tonnes from 8,000 tonnes in the same
period last year.
    All numbers in thousands of tonnes. 
    
              March 2020  Feb 2020    Jan-Mar 2020  Jan-Mar 2019
 Mine         988.5       952.0       2970          2984
 Production                                         
 Metal        1080.5      1085.0      3314          3212
 Production                                         
 Metal Usage  1033.2      944.5       3074          3204
 Balance        47.3      140.5        240             8
 
 (Reporting by Eric Onstad;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
