Global zinc market surplus narrows to 47,300 T in March -ILZSG

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The global zinc market surplus declined to 47,300 tonnes in March from a revised surplus of 140,500 tonnes in February, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Wednesday. The February figure was revised from a surplus of 130,100 tonnes in last month's data. During the first three months of the year, the global surplus rose to 240,000 tonnes from 8,000 tonnes in the same period last year. All numbers in thousands of tonnes. March 2020 Feb 2020 Jan-Mar 2020 Jan-Mar 2019 Mine 988.5 952.0 2970 2984 Production Metal 1080.5 1085.0 3314 3212 Production Metal Usage 1033.2 944.5 3074 3204 Balance 47.3 140.5 240 8 (Reporting by Eric Onstad;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)