Australia's Metcash sees $268.1 mln impairment in supermarkets arm

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Metcash Ltd said on Wednesday it expects to record a A$352 million ($268.08 million) impairment to goodwill and other net assets in its supermarkets & convenience arm for the fiscal year ended April 30.

The impairment charge comprises A$318 million of goodwill and other intangibles, and A$34 million of other assets, and is non-cash in nature, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3130 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)