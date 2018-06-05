FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 5, 2018 / 10:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Metcash sees $268.1 mln impairment in supermarkets arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Metcash Ltd said on Wednesday it expects to record a A$352 million ($268.08 million) impairment to goodwill and other net assets in its supermarkets & convenience arm for the fiscal year ended April 30.

The impairment charge comprises A$318 million of goodwill and other intangibles, and A$34 million of other assets, and is non-cash in nature, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3130 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.