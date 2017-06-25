FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia's Metcash FY profit slumps 21 pct; CEO to step down
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 25, 2017 / 11:51 PM / 2 months ago

Australia's Metcash FY profit slumps 21 pct; CEO to step down

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Metcash Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in full year profit on Monday owing to a one-off cost associated with the acquisition of the Home Timber & Hardware business, and said Chief Executive Ian Morrice would retire in 2018.

For the year ended 30 April, 2017, Metcash reported a profit after tax of A$171.9 million ($130.0 million), compared with A$216.5 million a year earlier.

The company said its underlying profit after tax rose 9.3 percent to A$194.8 million. It decided to bring forward the recommencement of dividends and announced a fully franked final dividend of 4.5 cents per share.

$1 = 1.3222 Australian dollars Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.