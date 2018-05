May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc said on Tuesday John Hele retired as chief financial officer and will be succeeded by the company’s treasurer John McCallion.

McCallion takes over as CFO on Tuesday, and Hele is expected to stay at MetLife as senior adviser until September. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)