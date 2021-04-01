Labor Department sues MetLife for details on ‘missing’ annuity reforms

MetLife Inc has been stonewalling the U.S. Labor Department’s request for more information about its new methods of locating “missing” pensioners who are entitled to annuities, the government said Wednesday in a petition filed in federal court in Manhattan. The action seeks to enforce a subpoena that the department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) served on MetLife in early January, which seeks information about “Project Chestnut” – the company’s internal name for the “expedited outreach process” it adopted after self-disclosing, in December 2017, that its earlier method was inadequate. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fzZUNY