CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-DFS fines Metlife $19.75 mln for violating New York insurance laws

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Metlife must pay retroactive benefits of more than $189 million, not $206 million, after DFS corrects earlier statement)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Department of Financial Services said on Monday it has fined insurer Metlife Inc $19.75 million for violating New York insurance law by failing to properly locate and pay benefits to thousands of people it insured in New York.

The insurer has also been ordered to pay retroactive benefits to policyholders in New York State and elsewhere totaling more than $189 million, of which the company has already paid $123 million, the regulator said in a statement on.ny.gov/2RYoYUf. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)