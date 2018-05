(Corrects to Wednesday in first paragraph)

May 2 (Reuters) - A unit of MetLife Inc’s institutional asset management platform on Wednesday appointed Lesley Lo as institutional sales director for Asia excluding Japan.

Lo previously worked at BNP Paribas Asset Management, where she held various senior roles.

She will be responsible for expanding the existing institutional client relationships and building the unit’s asset management business in Asia. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas)