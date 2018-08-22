MOVES-MetLife names new bosses for its Asia business

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc on Wednesday named Kishore Ponnavolu as president of the company’s Asia region, while Rebecca Tadikonda was named head of strategic growth markets for the region.

Ponnavolu is the current head of the insurer’s auto and home business in the United States, while Tadikonda is MetLife’s chief strategy officer.

In addition to her new duties, Tadikonda will remain as chief strategy officer until a replacement is named, MetLife said in a statement.

Both appointments are effective on Sept. 1. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)