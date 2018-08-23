MOVES-MetLife names new bosses for its Asia business

(Adds details on appointments)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc on Wednesday named Kishore Ponnavolu as president of the company’s Asia region, while Rebecca Tadikonda was named head of strategic growth markets for the region.

Ponnavolu is the current head of the insurer’s auto and home business in the United States, while Tadikonda is MetLife’s chief strategy officer.

Both appointments are effective on Sept. 1.

In his new Hong Kong-based role, Ponnavolu will directly oversee Japan, South Korea, Australia and LumenLab - MetLife Asia’s Singapore-based innovation center.

Tadikonda will report to Ponnavolu and be in charge of markets including Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong and India, among others, the company said.

In addition to her new duties, Tadikonda will remain as chief strategy officer until a replacement is named, MetLife said in a statement.

While MetLife conducts a search for Ponnavolu’s replacement, Mick Noland, senior vice president of product management, and Darla Finchum, vice president of claims, will serve as interim co-heads of the auto and home business, the insurer said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)