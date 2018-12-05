MOVES-Metlife appoints Eric Clurfain as CEO of Japan unit

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc said on Wednesday it appointed Eric Clurfain as chief executive officer of Metlife Japan K.K, effective Feb. 1, 2019.

Clurfain, who currently serves as executive vice president and head of the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, will take over from departing Sachin Shah, the insurer said in a statement.

Dirk Ostijn, the current CEO of Metlife Europe d.a.c., will take over as head of EMEA from Clurfain, the company said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Rashmi Aich)