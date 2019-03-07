MOVES-Metlife appoints Ramy Tadros president of U.S. business

March 7 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc said on Thursday Chief Risk Officer Ramy Tadros will succeed Michel Khalaf as president of the insurer’s U.S. business.

Tadros, who joined in September 2017, will be replaced by Marlene Debel, who currently serves as the executive vice president and head of Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS).

Graham Cox, executive vice president of Global Risk Management (GRM), will succeed Debel, the insurer said in a statement.

Khalaf will move on to become Metlife’s new chief executive officer later this year. He will replace Steven Kandarian.

All appointments will be effective May 1. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)