REFILE-MetLife posts profit on higher net investment income

(Corrects day of week to Thursday instead of Wednesday, first paragraph.)

Nov 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc reported a profit in the third quarter on Thursday, helped by volume growth, favorable underwriting, expense management, and improved investment income.

Net investment income rose to $4.49 billion from $4.3 billion, a year earlier.

Net income available to MetLife common shareholders was a profit of $880 million. The company posted a loss of $97 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company earned 88 cents compared to a loss of 9 cents, a year ago.

The insurer had a loss in the same quarter last year primarily due to the separation of Brighthouse Financial, its former individual life insurance business.

Excluding the item, the company earned $1.38 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of $1.27 per share, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

However, premiums, fees and other revenues fell 4 percent to $12.1 billion due to weakness in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)